U.N. Calls for Immediate Release of Detained Gazan Doctor
The U.N. Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has demanded Israel release Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, a Gazan doctor detained since December 2024. His arbitrary detention contravenes international human rights laws. Rights groups claim his life is at risk due to severe mistreatment. Israel denies mistreatment allegations, maintaining security concerns.
The United Nations has called for the immediate release of Gazan doctor Hussam Abu Safiya, emphasizing his detention by Israel is arbitrary and breaches multiple human rights conventions.
The U.N. Working Group on Arbitrary Detention urged Israel to compensate Abu Safiya, highlighting a potential pattern of arbitrary detention in the country.
Despite these findings, Israeli authorities have not responded, citing security allegations against Abu Safiya, a claim denied by Gaza’s health ministry and rights groups.