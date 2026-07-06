U.N. Calls for Immediate Release of Detained Gazan Doctor

A Un Human Rights Body On Monday Called Israels Detention Of Gazan Doctor Hussam Abu Safiya Arbitrary And Urged His Immediate Release

The United Nations has called for the immediate release of Gazan doctor Hussam Abu Safiya, emphasizing his detention by Israel is arbitrary and breaches multiple human rights conventions.

The U.N. Working Group on Arbitrary Detention urged Israel to compensate Abu Safiya, highlighting a potential pattern of arbitrary detention in the country.

Despite these findings, Israeli authorities have not responded, citing security allegations against Abu Safiya, a claim denied by Gaza’s health ministry and rights groups.