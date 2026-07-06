Central Energy Fund Appoints Dr Tshepo Mokoka as Group CEO

South Africa's Central Energy Fund (CEF) Group has appointed Dr Tshepo Mokoka as its new Group Chief Executive Officer, marking a new chapter for the state-owned energy company as it continues to strengthen energy security and support the country's economic development. The Board said the appointment follows Dr Mokoka's successful period as Acting Group CEO, during which he ensured organisational stability and maintained the momentum of key initiatives.

Leadership transition follows successful acting tenure

Dr Mokoka takes over the position after serving as Acting Group Chief Executive Officer following the departure of former Group CEO Dr Poolo. According to the CEF Board, he demonstrated strong leadership, strategic direction and a firm commitment to maintaining continuity across the organisation while ensuring that the Group continued to deliver on its mandate during the leadership transition.

His appointment is viewed as an important milestone as the CEF Group works to strengthen its role as a strategic state-owned energy company focused on supporting South Africa's long-term energy security.

Experienced economist to guide future growth

Dr Mokoka holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Economics and brings extensive executive leadership experience, governance expertise and a deep understanding of South Africa's energy sector. The Board said his leadership is expected to advance the organisation's purpose of "Securing Energy Solutions to Power South Africa" while helping the Group respond to changing energy demands through innovation, operational excellence and stronger strategic partnerships. The appointment comes at a time when the country's energy sector continues to evolve, placing greater emphasis on reliable energy supply, improved infrastructure and sustainable long-term planning.

Board expresses confidence in new CEO

CEF Group Chairperson Ayanda Noah welcomed the appointment, saying the Board has full confidence in Dr Mokoka's ability to lead the organisation through its next phase of growth and transformation. She said his proven leadership, strategic insight and commitment to public service make him well placed to guide the Group as it continues working to secure South Africa's energy supply and contribute to national development.

Noah also encouraged employees across the CEF Group and its subsidiaries to support the new Group CEO, noting that the organisation's success depends on the collective efforts of its workforce. She said collaboration across the Group would help build a resilient, innovative and high-performing organisation capable of delivering lasting value for South Africa.