England Eye Redemption with Squad Adjustment for Fiji Showdown

Tom Roebuck has been added to England's squad for the Nations Championship match against Fiji, replacing George Furbank, who is sidelined with appendicitis. England, having lost their last five tests, are under pressure to perform as they face Argentina in the upcoming leg of the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | England Have Added Wing Tom Roebuck To Their Squad For The Nations Championship Clash With Fiji At The Hill Dickinson Stadium In Liverpool On Saturday After Fullback George Furbank Was Ruled Out With Appendicitis Furbank Had Been Due To Start Saturdays Defeat To South Africa But Pulled Out After Being Rushed To Hospital In Johannesburg And Was Replaced Late On By Marcus Smith England Have Lost Their Last Five Tests | Updated: 06-07-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 22:02 IST
England Eye Redemption with Squad Adjustment for Fiji Showdown
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England have fortified their lineup with Tom Roebuck for the upcoming Nations Championship fixture against Fiji, following George Furbank's withdrawal due to appendicitis. The match will be held at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool on Saturday.

Furbank was originally set to play in the recent 45-21 loss to South Africa but had to pull out after being rushed to a hospital in Johannesburg. His absence left a gap filled by Marcus Smith.

With England on a five-test losing streak, coach Steve Borthwick is facing mounting pressure. The team will soon head to Argentina, where they will participate in the third fixture of this year’s inaugural Nations Championship on July 18.

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