Klaus Schwab Eyes Return to WEF with Advisory Role

Klaus Schwab, the founder of the World Economic Forum, plans to return to the organization in an advisory role, allowing him influence in appointing its future leadership. Although cleared of misconduct allegations last year, Schwab had stepped down from the WEF, with interim leadership currently in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The World Economic Forums Founder | Updated: 06-07-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 23:07 IST
Klaus Schwab Eyes Return to WEF with Advisory Role
Klaus Schwab

Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum (WEF), is reportedly planning a return to the organization in an advisory capacity. This move could give him a say in the selection of its future leaders, according to sources cited by the Wall Street Journal.

Schwab, who has long been the emblematic figure of the WEF’s annual summit in Davos, stepped down in April last year amid allegations of misconduct. The investigation into these claims concluded in August 2025, absolving Schwab of any wrongdoing.

Currently, the WEF board is led by interim co-chairs Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, and Andre Hoffmann, vice-chair of Roche Holding. Both the WEF and Schwab's representatives did not provide immediate comments on these reports when approached by Reuters.

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