Klaus Schwab Eyes Return to WEF with Advisory Role

Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum (WEF), is reportedly planning a return to the organization in an advisory capacity. This move could give him a say in the selection of its future leaders, according to sources cited by the Wall Street Journal.

Schwab, who has long been the emblematic figure of the WEF’s annual summit in Davos, stepped down in April last year amid allegations of misconduct. The investigation into these claims concluded in August 2025, absolving Schwab of any wrongdoing.

Currently, the WEF board is led by interim co-chairs Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, and Andre Hoffmann, vice-chair of Roche Holding. Both the WEF and Schwab's representatives did not provide immediate comments on these reports when approached by Reuters.