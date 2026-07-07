Velarde Continues to Steer Peru's Economic Ship Amid Political Waves

Peruvian Central Bank President Julio Velarde has agreed to continue his leadership under President-elect Keiko Fujimori. Velarde, who has led the bank for two decades, plays a crucial role in maintaining Peru's economic stability despite political turmoil. Fujimori is set to assume office on July 28.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peruvian Central Bank President Julio Velarde Said On Monday That He Has Accepted Presidentelect Keiko Fujimoris Proposal To Remain At The Helm Of The Central Bank Velarde Has Led Perus Central Bank For Two Decades | Updated: 07-07-2026 03:47 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 03:47 IST
Velarde Continues to Steer Peru's Economic Ship Amid Political Waves

Julio Velarde, President of the Peruvian Central Bank, announced on Monday his acceptance of President-elect Keiko Fujimori's invitation to continue at the bank's helm.

Velarde has guided Peru's central bank for twenty years, a period marked by political instability, with several presidents coming and going. The central bank's chief serves a five-year term, rivaling the length of a presidential term, allowing for potential reappointment with each new administration.

Fujimori, daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori, is set to be inaugurated on July 28. Velarde, esteemed in financial circles for his effective monetary policies that have kept inflation low, had previously expressed hesitation about staying on. However, with the offer now formalized, Velarde has agreed to continue his leadership.

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