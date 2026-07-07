Julio Velarde Stays the Course: Central Bank Stability Amid Political Change

Peruvian Central Bank President Julio Velarde Said On Monday That He Has Accepted Presidentelect Keiko Fujimoris Proposal To Remain At The Helm Of The Central Bank Velarde Has Led Perus Central Bank For Two Decades

Julio Velarde, the longstanding President of Peru's Central Bank, announced on Monday his decision to remain in his position at the request of President-elect Keiko Fujimori. This decision ensures stability within the financial institution amid Peru's political shifts.

Having served for two decades, Velarde has been a pillar in the nation's economic framework during a period characterized by frequent changes in presidential leadership in the Andean nation.

Velarde's continued leadership at the central bank promises to maintain confidence in Peru’s financial systems as its political landscape continues to evolve.