Missiles in the Strait: Rising Tensions and Perils for Maritime Trade

Irans Revolutionary Guards Fired At Least Two Missiles At Commercial Ships Transiting Through The Strait Of Hormuz On Monday Night

The Strait of Hormuz faced heightened tension as Iran's Revolutionary Guards fired missiles at commercial ships, causing significant damage, according to U.S. officials via Axios.

A tanker caught fire east of Oman's Limah after being struck by an unknown projectile. No casualties have been reported, but the incident underscores the ongoing risks in this critical global oil passageway.

The region remains volatile amidst stalled U.S.-Iran talks, with indirect negotiations failing to secure peace. President Donald Trump renewed military threats, while Iranian forces signaled readiness for further aggression, increasing the stakes in this fragile maritime theater.