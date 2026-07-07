Diplomatic Storm: Trump vs. Meloni Tensions Escalate

Senior officials in the Italian government are calling for calm following an incident where US President Donald Trump shared a disparaging image targeting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on social media. Despite this public friction, authorities on both sides maintain that bilateral relations remain strong and unshaken.

The diplomatic rift widened following Trump’s claims on Italian television that Meloni had implored him for a photo at a G7 summit, a statement she denies. Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto minimized the issue on Italy's Sky TV, emphasizing the importance of relations with the US and noting that leadership changes do not affect enduring alliances.

Echoing these sentiments, Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani assured that the bond between Rome and Washington endures beyond individual comments, advocating for focus on more strategic, long-term relationships rather than personal remarks.

Domestically, opposition leaders have not shared the government's restraint. Carlo Calenda, leader of the Azione party, fiercely criticized Trump on the social media platform X, calling him derogatory names and expressing strong support for Prime Minister Meloni.

Historically aligned, Meloni and Trump find their relationship tested after Meloni criticized Trump over his recent comments about Pope Leo; this incident drew Trump's ire, who publicly rebuked her. This unfolding diplomatic tension arrives on the cusp of the 2026 NATO Summit in Ankara, Turkey, raising stakes as both leaders are expected to attend, yet Meloni herself has not publicly addressed Trump's latest provocations.