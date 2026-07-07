Karnataka Minister Challenges Allegations in HMT Land Dispute

Karnataka's Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister, Eshwar Khandre, has refuted allegations made by Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy regarding forest land encroachment by the Forest Department on HMT land in Bengaluru. Khandre asserted that it was the central PSU, HMT, that illegally encroached upon and sold non-diversified forest land to real estate firms.

Speaking to the media, Khandre stated, "Orders have been issued for the eviction of forest land, so Kumaraswamy's claims lack substance." In response to Kumaraswamy's accusations, Khandre clarified that any encroachment was perpetrated by HMT, not the Forest Department.

Khandre noted that under the Karnataka Forest Act, 1963, and the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, lands not officially diverted remain forests. A Supreme Court ruling echoed this. Despite HMT's commercial use of the land, including selling 165 acres, Khandre contended that these actions are illegal.