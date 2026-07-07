Karnataka Minister Challenges Allegations in HMT Land Dispute

Karnataka's Minister Eshwar Khandre refutes Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy's claims of forest land encroachment by the Forest Department on HMT land, asserting that HMT illegally sold non-diversified forest land to real estate developers. Khandre emphasizes the land's legal status as forest under current legislation and past Supreme Court rulings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 10:32 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 10:32 IST
Karnataka Minister Challenges Allegations in HMT Land Dispute
Karnataka minister Eshwar Khandre (Phtoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister, Eshwar Khandre, has refuted allegations made by Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy regarding forest land encroachment by the Forest Department on HMT land in Bengaluru. Khandre asserted that it was the central PSU, HMT, that illegally encroached upon and sold non-diversified forest land to real estate firms.

Speaking to the media, Khandre stated, "Orders have been issued for the eviction of forest land, so Kumaraswamy's claims lack substance." In response to Kumaraswamy's accusations, Khandre clarified that any encroachment was perpetrated by HMT, not the Forest Department.

Khandre noted that under the Karnataka Forest Act, 1963, and the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, lands not officially diverted remain forests. A Supreme Court ruling echoed this. Despite HMT's commercial use of the land, including selling 165 acres, Khandre contended that these actions are illegal.

TRENDING

1
AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

Nigeria
2
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
3
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
4
Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Mobile Money Solve Africa’s Credit Gap Before Exclusion Becomes Harder to Reverse?

GPT-4o Improves Doctors' Clinical Reasoning by Up to 18%, But Human Judgment Still Leads

Microplastics Have Found a New Landfill: The Human Body

Can Better Monetary and Fiscal Policies Help MENAP and CCA Economies Survive Global Turmoil?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026