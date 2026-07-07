KRBL Ltd Triumphs at Global Brand & Leadership Conclave 2026

KRBL Limited, a prominent player in the global food industry and the parent company of the leading basmati rice brand, India Gate, has secured two prestigious awards at the Global Brand & Leadership Conclave 2026. The event took place at the House of Lords, British Parliament, London, on June 5, 2026.

Mr. Akshay Gupta, Head of Bulk Exports at KRBL, proudly accepted the Global Leading Brand Award and the Global Iconic Brand Award on behalf of the company. These accolades highlight the company's unparalleled market presence, leadership, and their flagship product's emotional resonance with consumers worldwide. Gupta emphasized that these recognitions reflect the trust of consumers and the dedication of employees and farmers.

Celebrating a legacy that spans over 135 years, KRBL has expanded its footprint to over 90 countries, rooted in its commitment to quality, authenticity, and innovation. The Global Iconic Brand Award awarded to India Gate underscores its generational appeal and symbolizes trust and purity in Basmati rice. KRBL continues its journey of enhancing global brand excellence.