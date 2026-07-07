Global Defence Coalition: Canada's Call for Allies
Canada is urging more countries to support its global defence bank initiative before announcing its founding nations. Foreign Minister Anita Anand emphasized the importance of gathering international backing at the NATO summit in Ankara. The Defence, Security, and Resilience Bank aims for 10 national backers.
During the NATO leaders' summit in Ankara, Canada emphasized the need for international support for its global defence bank initiative. The initiative seeks backing from more countries before announcing a list of founding nations.
Foreign Minister Anita Anand highlighted ongoing discussions, reinforcing the project's necessity for a 'critical mass' of support.
The multi-lateral Defence, Security, and Resilience Bank, promoted by Mark Carney's administration, is targeting commitment from around 10 national backers.