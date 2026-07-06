Sterling Falters as Dollar Recovers Amid Political and Economic Uncertainty in the UK

The British pound stumbled on Monday after a week of gains, as the dollar regained strength. This recovery follows last week's decline precipitated by disappointing U.S. employment data. The pound slid 0.1%, settling at $1.3338, while remaining stable against the euro, which traded at 0.8055 pounds.

Last week's broad drop of the dollar was attributed to slower-than-expected U.S. job growth in recent months, which led investors to reduce expectations of the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates imminently. The pound's gains against the dollar were its most robust in three months. Additionally, declining oil prices towards $70 per barrel alleviated pressure on central banks, including the Bank of England, to adjust rates.

Amidst this economic backdrop, the British political scene is also in flux. Andy Burnham is expected to become the new prime minister, but as yet has not selected a finance minister. Former energy minister Ed Miliband is the leading candidate, favoring expansive fiscal policies. This has traders speculating on its impact, with bond yields fluctuating accordingly since a change in leadership was announced.