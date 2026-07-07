European Market Jitters Amidst Tech Tumble and NATO Spending Signals

European shares saw a downturn on Tuesday, influenced by a global selloff in technology stocks, as the NATO summit unfolded with potential market implications.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped by approximately 0.7%, ending at 646.29, after reaching a record high just a day prior. The market remained cautious as investors anticipated developments from both the earnings season and the NATO summit.

Despite NATO revealing significant arms deals, defense stocks slid, while tech stocks, including ASML, faced declines. Analysts, however, suggest the market is experiencing a temporary pause rather than a crisis of confidence, buoyed by declining energy prices and economic indicators.