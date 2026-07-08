Silvana Tenreyro: A New Era for IMF's Economic Leadership

Silvana Tenreyro has been appointed as the next chief economist at the International Monetary Fund, succeeding Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas. With a robust background in economics and significant experience at major financial institutions, she is set to steer the IMF's economic policies and research department starting August 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The International Monetary Fund On Tuesday Named Silvana Tenreyro As Its Next Chief Economist | Updated: 08-07-2026 02:52 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 02:52 IST
Silvana Tenreyro: A New Era for IMF's Economic Leadership

Silvana Tenreyro has been appointed as the next chief economist of the International Monetary Fund, replacing Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas. She is set to assume her new role on August 10, according to IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva's statement on Tuesday.

Tenreyro, holding citizenship from Argentina, Italy, and Britain, brings a wealth of experience from her time as a professor of economics at the London School of Economics, and her role as an external member of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee from 2017 to 2023. She has also held positions at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and the Bank of Mauritius.

In her statement, Georgieva emphasized Tenreyro's intellectual leadership and policy experience, deeming it crucial in navigating the IMF through the complex global economic landscape. Challenges such as the COVID pandemic, U.S. tariff changes, and geopolitical tensions have complicated the task, but Tenreyro's expertise in economic volatility, monetary policy transmission, and currency unions positions her well for the role.

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