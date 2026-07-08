Kuwait Faces Power Outages: Emergency Efforts Underway

Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy reported several power transmission lines went offline, leading to electricity outages in various areas. Emergency teams are working under an approved plan to identify the cause and restore power promptly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kuwaits Ministry Of Electricity | Updated: 08-07-2026 04:20 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 04:20 IST
Kuwait Faces Power Outages: Emergency Efforts Underway
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Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy announced on Wednesday that several power transmission lines were out of service, resulting in widespread electricity outages across the nation.

The ministry stated that emergency teams have been dispatched and are operating under an established emergency plan to pinpoint the outage causes.

Efforts are being made to restore power as rapidly as possible, ensuring minimal disruption for residents and businesses.

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