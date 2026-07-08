European Football Revenue Surge Stalls at €40 Billion Mark

European Football Surpassed Billion Billion In Revenue For The First Time In The Season

European football has reached a significant financial milestone, surpassing €40 billion in revenue for the first time in the 2024-25 season, according to Deloitte's annual football finance review. This achievement is underscored by revenues of €40.2 billion at season's end, a climb from the previous year's €38 billion.

The 'Big Five' leagues, including the Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga, Serie A, and Ligue 1, were key contributors, accounting for €21.6 billion of the total. However, Deloitte analysts caution that the market is nearing saturation and revenue growth may stall or decline in upcoming seasons.

The Premier League remained the top-earning European division, surpassing £6.8 billion in revenues. Yet, the league also faced financial challenges, with pre-tax losses widening due to extensive spending. In stark contrast, the Women's Super League boasted a remarkable 39% revenue increase, emphasizing growth and sustainability.