Europe Unites for Long-Range Defenses: $50 Billion NATO Initiative

In a strategic move to bolster NATO's defense mechanisms, Britain, France, Germany, and other European allies plan to invest over $50 billion in the next decade on long-range precision weapons development, the UK government announced Wednesday.

The ambitious project, notably excluding U.S. involvement, aims to create weapons capable of striking targets at a minimum distance of 300 kilometers, with certain arms reaching beyond 2,000 kilometers. British officials emphasized this initiative as a means to enhance cooperation among European allies, ensuring the alliance's enduring security.

Outgoing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will introduce this UK-led initiative at the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara, underscoring its significance for Europe's defense infrastructure.