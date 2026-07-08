Cuba's Power Struggle: Blackouts Amid US Sanctions

Cuba has reconnected most of its grid after a nationwide blackout, though millions remain powerless. As the U.S. fuel blockade continues, power supply cannot meet demand. The UN debates sanctions, with Cuba citing violations of international law, while the U.S. blames Cuba's government for the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuba Said It Had Reconnected Most Of The Country To The National Grid By Late On Tuesday | Updated: 08-07-2026 04:16 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 04:16 IST
Cuba's Power Struggle: Blackouts Amid US Sanctions
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Cuba has restored a significant portion of its power grid after a widespread blackout left millions in darkness. The nation continues to grapple with generating adequate power amid an ongoing U.S. fuel blockade that restricts supply.

Authorities have yet to clarify the precise cause of the blackout, which marks the third outage experienced this year. Even after reconnecting the grid across several provinces, many areas, including Santiago de Cuba and parts of Havana, remain without electricity.

The United Nations engaged in debate over U.S. sanctions on Cuba, with widespread international support for lifting the fuel blockade that has crippled the island's economy. Both countries are at an impasse, with the U.S. urging Cuba to adopt reforms amidst the power crisis.

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