Cuba Said It Had Reconnected Most Of The Country To The National Grid By Late On Tuesday

Cuba has restored a significant portion of its power grid after a widespread blackout left millions in darkness. The nation continues to grapple with generating adequate power amid an ongoing U.S. fuel blockade that restricts supply.

Authorities have yet to clarify the precise cause of the blackout, which marks the third outage experienced this year. Even after reconnecting the grid across several provinces, many areas, including Santiago de Cuba and parts of Havana, remain without electricity.

The United Nations engaged in debate over U.S. sanctions on Cuba, with widespread international support for lifting the fuel blockade that has crippled the island's economy. Both countries are at an impasse, with the U.S. urging Cuba to adopt reforms amidst the power crisis.