Tragedy in the Skies: Vanished Flight Over Arabian Sea

A Pakistan-registered Boeing 737 cargo plane operated by K2 Airways lost contact with air traffic control en route to Karachi, sparking a search operation in the Arabian Sea. The aircraft, experiencing navigational issues, made erratic altitude changes before disappearing. It's K2 Airways' sole plane, converted from a passenger model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Pakistanregistered Boeing Cargo Plane With Five Crew Members On Board Lost Contact With Air Traffic Control On Tuesday Night After Reporting A Navigational System Problem On Its Way To Karachi | Updated: 08-07-2026 08:27 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 08:27 IST
Tragedy in the Skies: Vanished Flight Over Arabian Sea
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A Pakistan-registered Boeing 737 cargo aircraft has gone missing off the coast of Karachi, reportedly after encountering navigational system complications. The aircraft, operated by K2 Airways, was transporting cargo to Karachi from the UAE when it lost contact with air traffic control on Tuesday evening.

The aviation authorities began a thorough search operation, suspecting a crash into the Arabian Sea. Initial data from flight-tracking service Flightradar24 showed the plane engaged in anomalous altitude shifts before a steep dive, raising concerns about its fate.

K2 Airways has expressed deep concern for its crew, coordinating with local aviation authorities. Boeing, the aircraft's manufacturer, has yet to comment on the incident. The plane, originally part of the Boeing 737 family, was converted from a passenger aircraft to a cargo freighter in 2012.

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