Financial Times Headlines: Major Deals and Strategic Shifts

The Financial Times reports on major financial moves, including ADNOC's $1 billion acquisition of Shell's South African fuels business, Airband's search for a new owner due to losses, Airbus's new hydrogen engine project with MTU Aero Engines, and investor Terry Smith's accusations against Unilever.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Following Are The Top Stories In The Financial Times Reuters Has Not Verified These Stories And Does Not Vouch For Their Accuracy Headlines Uaes Adnoc Strikes Billion Deal For Shells South African Fuels Business Aberdeenbacked Internet Provider Seeks Buyer After Steep Losses Airbus To Make First Foray Into Engine Manufacturing With Hydrogen Tieup Terry Smith Accuses Unilever Of Misleading Him Over Billion Food Deal Overview Adnoc Distribution Said It Had Agreed To Buy Shells Downstream Business In South Africa For An Implied Enterprise Value Of About Billion Aberdeenbacked Uk Broadband Provider Airband Has Initiated A Process To Find A New Owner Following A Strategic Review After Racking Up Heavy Losses Airbus And German Engine Maker Mtu Aero Engines Plan To Establish A Joint Venture In To Develop And Sell A Fully Electric Hydrogen Fuelcell Engine For Aircraft Highprofile Investor Terry Smith Has Accused Unilever Of Misleading Him Over Its Divestment Strategy And Warned That The Spinoff Of Its Food Business Bears All The Hallmarks Of Nelson Peltz | Updated: 08-07-2026 08:03 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 08:03 IST
Financial Times Headlines: Major Deals and Strategic Shifts
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Financial Times headlines reveal ADNOC's significant $1 billion acquisition of Shell's South African fuels business, a pivotal move in the energy sector.

In the UK, Airband seeks a new owner after incurring substantial losses, showcasing challenges in the broadband sector.

Additionally, Airbus collaborates with MTU Aero Engines on a groundbreaking hydrogen engine project, while investor Terry Smith claims misleading information from Unilever concerning its food business divestment strategy.

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