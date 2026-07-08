Financial Times Headlines: Major Deals and Strategic Shifts
The Financial Times reports on major financial moves, including ADNOC's $1 billion acquisition of Shell's South African fuels business, Airband's search for a new owner due to losses, Airbus's new hydrogen engine project with MTU Aero Engines, and investor Terry Smith's accusations against Unilever.
Financial Times headlines reveal ADNOC's significant $1 billion acquisition of Shell's South African fuels business, a pivotal move in the energy sector.
In the UK, Airband seeks a new owner after incurring substantial losses, showcasing challenges in the broadband sector.
Additionally, Airbus collaborates with MTU Aero Engines on a groundbreaking hydrogen engine project, while investor Terry Smith claims misleading information from Unilever concerning its food business divestment strategy.