FTSE 100 Edges Higher Amid Shell-Led Energy Gains
The UK's FTSE 100 index saw a modest increase on Tuesday, primarily driven by gains in Shell and other energy stocks. This rise managed to outweigh the decline observed in precious metals miners. Meanwhile, the midcap FTSE 250 experienced a slight downturn, dipping by 0.2%.
The UK's leading FTSE 100 index experienced a slight rise on Tuesday, supported by gains in the energy sector, particularly led by Shell. This uptick helped balance out the weaknesses seen in precious metals mining stocks.
At 10,673.85 points by 1057 GMT, the blue-chip index increased by 0.2%, showing resilience in a mixed market.
Conversely, the FTSE 250, which represents mid-sized companies, didn't fare as well, slipping by 0.2%, reflecting the varied performance across sectors.
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