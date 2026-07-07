FTSE 100 Inches Up Amid Energy Stock Gains

The UK's FTSE 100 index slightly increased by 0.1% on Tuesday, driven by energy stocks' gains following Shell’s positive second-quarter guidance. This rise offset the declines in precious metals mining stocks. Meanwhile, the FTSE 250 midcap index experienced a drop of 0.5%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Uks Ftse Index Inched Up On Tuesday | Updated: 07-07-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 21:51 IST
FTSE 100 Inches Up Amid Energy Stock Gains
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On Tuesday, the UK's blue-chip index, FTSE 100, saw a minor rise of 0.1%, reaching 10655.88 points by the market close. This gain was primarily fueled by an uptick in energy stocks, driven by Shell's optimistic second-quarter guidance.

The climb in energy stocks managed to counterbalance the declines suffered by precious metals miners. This sector struggled, impacting the index's overall performance.

In contrast, the midcap FTSE 250 did not fare as well, seeing a decline of 0.5%, highlighting mixed sentiments in the broader UK market.

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