FTSE 100 Inches Up Amid Energy Stock Gains

On Tuesday, the UK's blue-chip index, FTSE 100, saw a minor rise of 0.1%, reaching 10655.88 points by the market close. This gain was primarily fueled by an uptick in energy stocks, driven by Shell's optimistic second-quarter guidance.

The climb in energy stocks managed to counterbalance the declines suffered by precious metals miners. This sector struggled, impacting the index's overall performance.

In contrast, the midcap FTSE 250 did not fare as well, seeing a decline of 0.5%, highlighting mixed sentiments in the broader UK market.