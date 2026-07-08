Work Set to Begin on New Two-Lane Mangati Bridge

Construction on a permanent replacement for the Mangati Bridge on State Highway 39 is set to begin this month after the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) awarded the construction contract to Oxcon, marking the next step in restoring a key transport link in the Waikato.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop said the new two-lane bridge will replace the original Mangati Bridge, which was damaged beyond repair by heavy rain and flash flooding earlier this year. Following the severe weather event, NZTA moved quickly to reconnect the Pirongia community by installing a temporary single-lane Acrow, or Bailey-style, bridge in March. That crossing has allowed traffic to continue using State Highway 39 while plans for the permanent structure were completed. Construction is expected to begin before the end of July, with the new bridge scheduled to open to traffic in early 2027.

Stronger design will improve flood resilience

The replacement bridge will be built at the same location as the original structure but with a higher and stronger design intended to better withstand future flooding and extreme weather. Officials say the upgraded bridge will improve the resilience of the transport corridor, reducing the risk of disruption during severe weather events while providing a more reliable route for residents, businesses and freight operators. During construction, motorists will continue using the temporary bridge, allowing work to proceed with minimal disruption to traffic along State Highway 39.

Key transport route to regain two lanes

State Highway 39 serves as an important connection through western Waikato and provides a major alternative route linking Taranaki with Auckland. Restoring the highway to a full two-lane crossing has been identified as a priority because of its role in supporting regional travel, freight movement and local communities.

Chris Bishop said the project will provide safer and more dependable access for people travelling through the area while strengthening one of the region's important transport links for years to come. The completion of the new Mangati Bridge in early 2027 will mark the end of the temporary traffic arrangements introduced after the flood damage and restore full capacity on the highway.