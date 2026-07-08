Jane Searle Appointed New Zealand Children’s Commissioner

Jane Searle will become New Zealand's next Children's Commissioner from 1 August 2026, bringing years of experience in child protection, legal practice and the charity sector to a role focused on improving the lives and wellbeing of children and young people across the country.

Experienced child advocate takes on national role

Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston announced Ms Searle's appointment, describing her as a strong advocate with extensive experience working with children and families. She will serve a five-year term as Children's Commissioner, taking over from Dr Claire Achmad. Ms Searle has led the child protection charity Child Matters as chief executive for the past nine years after joining the organisation 11 years ago. Before moving into the non-profit sector, she worked as a detective with New Zealand Police, specialising in child protection investigations. Her professional background also includes practising as a barrister and solicitor, giving her experience across policing, law and community services. Alongside her leadership roles, she has contributed to a range of boards and specialist advisory groups focused on improving outcomes for children.

Focus on children's safety and wellbeing

Louise Upston said Ms Searle's broad experience has given her a strong understanding of the challenges facing children today and prepared her well for the responsibilities of Children's Commissioner. The Minister said every child in New Zealand deserves to grow up in a safe and caring environment where they feel valued and supported. She noted that the Commissioner has an important responsibility in speaking up for children's rights and wellbeing while encouraging policies and services that help young people reach their full potential. The role includes advocating for children's interests, highlighting issues affecting young people and helping ensure their voices are considered in decisions that shape their lives.

Tribute paid to outgoing Commissioner

The Minister also acknowledged the contribution of outgoing Children's Commissioner Dr Claire Achmad, thanking her for her commitment during a period of significant change for the organisation. Dr Achmad was recognised for her work promoting children's rights and strengthening advocacy on behalf of young New Zealanders throughout her tenure. Ms Searle will officially begin her five-year term on 1 August 2026, taking on the responsibility of representing the interests of children and supporting efforts to improve their wellbeing across the country.