Controversial Jet Deal: U.S. Debates F-35 Sale to Turkey Amid Tensions

The U.S. Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, is set to discuss the potential sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey with Israeli officials, amidst widespread opposition. Tensions run high as Israel voices its concern over regional power dynamics, while the U.S. considers lifting past sanctions against Turkey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us Secretary Of Defense Pete Hegseth Will Discuss The Possible Sale Of F Fighter Jets To Turkey On Wednesday With Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu | Updated: 08-07-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 14:12 IST
Controversial Jet Deal: U.S. Debates F-35 Sale to Turkey Amid Tensions

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is poised to engage in high-stakes discussions regarding the potential sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, a NATO ally, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, according to a source with inside knowledge of the situation.

This development arises as Israel, long cautious of Turkey's regional ambitions, has already expressed strong objections. Speaking candidly on CNN, Netanyahu emphasized his disapproval, highlighting fears of a destabilized Middle East hierarchy. Simultaneously, President Trump’s decision to lift sanctions on Turkey is projected to spark congressional resistance.

Despite recent improvements in U.S.-Turkey bilateral ties, following Trump's return to the U.S. presidency, the sale of the fighter jets remains a contentious point. The transaction could alter the strategic landscape, making these conversations critical as involved parties navigate international and legislative hurdles.

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