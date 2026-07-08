Middle East Tensions: EU's Diplomatic Challenge

The New Attacks By Iran And The United States In The Middle East Have Complicated Talks To End The War

Recent escalations in the Middle East, marked by new attacks from Iran and the United States, have added layers of complexity to ongoing peace talks, according to EU foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas. She denounced Iran's attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait as 'unacceptable.'

The EU is set to engage in high-level discussions next Monday, where EU Foreign Ministers will meet with Gulf counterparts. The agenda will focus on supporting the implementation of peace agreements and safeguarding vital maritime routes, such as the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.

On Tuesday, the United States escalated its military involvement by conducting additional strikes on Iran and revoked an oil license after Iranian projectiles targeted three tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, prompting heightened tensions and complicating diplomatic efforts.