Oil Price Surge Sends Shockwaves Through U.S. Markets

U.S. stock index futures fell as President Trump declared the interim deal with Iran 'over,' causing oil prices to surge. Energy stocks rose, while travel and technology sectors tumbled. Higher oil prices are reviving inflation concerns, complicating the Federal Reserve's decision path, and impacting market stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us Stock Index Futures Slid On Wednesday | Updated: 08-07-2026 16:11 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 16:11 IST
Oil Price Surge Sends Shockwaves Through U.S. Markets
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U.S. stock futures dropped significantly on Wednesday, driven by Nasdaq futures hitting a four-week low, following President Donald Trump's announcement of the cessation of an interim deal with Iran. This statement sent oil prices soaring and investors seeking safer investments.

Trump, speaking in Ankara before a NATO summit, emphasized a lack of interest in further engagement with Iran, escalating tensions in the Middle East. His pronouncement caused a surge in oil prices, with Brent crude and U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures both increasing by over 6%.

As a result, energy stocks experienced a rise, while travel and technology sectors faced pressure amid ongoing investor apprehensions regarding inflation and Federal Reserve policy decisions.

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