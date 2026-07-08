European Naval Shift: The Rise of Strategic Autonomy

PARIS, July 8 - Naval Group CEO Pierre-Eric Pommellet has announced a notable increase in the company's European revenue, attributing it to a growing preference among European governments to support regional industries. This trend reflects a broader push for strategic autonomy across the continent.

Pommellet shared that Naval Group's European revenue, at zero in 2019, is projected to hit €1 billion by 2026, with expectations to reach €1.5 billion in ensuing years. This growth is spurred by contracts from countries like Belgium, the Netherlands, Greece, and Sweden, which recently chose Naval Group for their naval expansion projects.

As geopolitical tensions rise, notably from Russia's actions in Ukraine, and with less U.S. defense funding under former President Trump, European nations are ramping up naval upgrades. This has intensified competition, yet Naval Group's recent success in Sweden marks a strategic triumph in the competitive landscape.