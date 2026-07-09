Controversial Deportation Policy Sparks Debate as Migrants Arrive in Eswatini

Eleven More Migrants Deported By The Trump Administration Under A Policy Of Sending Them To Third Countries Arrived In Eswatini From The United States On Wednesday

Eleven migrants from the United States landed in Eswatini under a contentious deportation policy, bringing the total number to 29 as part of a $5.1 million agreement. Legal advocates contest this as many face detention despite completing sentences for U.S.-based crimes.

Alma David, a lawyer representing several of the first deportees in Eswatini, confirmed the arrival of the new group. Of the total deportees, only two have been released and repatriated, one returning to Jamaica, the other to Cambodia.

Attempts to reach Eswatini government representatives for comments about the detained individuals at the Matsapha correctional facility proved futile. The policy by the Trump administration has seen deportations to various global locations.