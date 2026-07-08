IMF Adjusts Global Growth Forecast Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The International Monetary Fund has revised its 2026 global growth forecast down to 3.0%, pointing to uncertainties stemming from the Middle East conflict, trade fragmentation, and potential market corrections related to AI. The IMF credits demand for AI and other technologies with helping offset a steep decline in energy supplies caused by the conflict.

Growth is expected to rebound to 3.4% in 2027, slightly under the 3.5% average projected for 2024 and 2025. The inflation forecast for 2026 has been increased by 0.3 percentage points, reaching 4.7%, while energy prices are anticipated to remain 25% higher than pre-conflict levels.

Despite these challenges, the IMF reports that the global economy has largely weathered the shock of the conflict, aided by strategic oil reserve releases and growing reliance on renewable energy. Risks remain, however, as further conflict escalation could disrupt commodity prices and financial conditions globally.