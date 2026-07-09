Judgment Day: E. Jean Carroll Finally Receives Payment After Lengthy Legal Battle With Trump

A U.S. judge authorized the payment of nearly $5.8 million to E. Jean Carroll, finalizing a 2023 verdict holding Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation. Despite Trump's appeal attempts, the Supreme Court refused to intervene. Carroll's lawyers criticized Trump's legal maneuvers as meritless and time-wasting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Us Judge On Wednesday Authorized The Payment Of A Multimilliondollar Verdict To Magazine Writer E Jean Carroll To Satisfy A Civil Verdict In Which A Jury Found President Donald Trump Liable For Sexually Abusing And Defaming Her Us District Judge Lewis Kaplan In Manhattan Ordered The Disbursement Of Nearly Million To The Former Elle Magazine Advice Columnist | Updated: 09-07-2026 08:01 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 08:01 IST
Judgment Day: E. Jean Carroll Finally Receives Payment After Lengthy Legal Battle With Trump
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A U.S. judge has authorized the disbursement of nearly $5.8 million to E. Jean Carroll, the former Elle magazine advice columnist, securing the outcome of a 2023 civil verdict. In this case, a jury found then-President Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming her.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan of Manhattan instructed the release of the funds, which include the original $5 million verdict plus interest. Trump had appealed the verdict, but the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review the case on June 29, leaving Trump's liability intact.

Kaplan's ruling highlighted Trump's prolonged attempts to delay justice. Despite appeals by Trump's legal team to further postpone payment, Carroll's determination saw resolution in her favor. The legal battle is not over, however, as Trump plans an appeal to the Supreme Court regarding an $83.3 million verdict awarded earlier this year.

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