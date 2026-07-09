The Sky-High Demand for SK Hynix's Historic U.S. Share Sale

SK Hynix's $28 billion U.S. share sale attracted immense demand, significantly exceeding available shares. This highlights investors' strong interest in companies within the AI supply chain. The South Korean chipmaker plans to use the funds to enhance its manufacturing capabilities, despite recent stock volatility amidst soaring AI chip demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Demand For Sk Hynixs Billion Us Share Sale Was More Than Seven Times Available Shares | Updated: 09-07-2026 08:10 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 08:10 IST
The Sky-High Demand for SK Hynix's Historic U.S. Share Sale
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The $28 billion U.S. share sale by SK Hynix has garnered overwhelming attention, with demand surpassing available shares by more than sevenfold, as per a source familiar with the matter. This underscores the robust investor interest in this key player in the AI supply chain.

SK Hynix is poised to channel the proceeds into new factories and equipment, aiming to meet the growing demand for AI chips. The South Korean semiconductor giant's offering follows closely behind SpaceX's record-breaking $85.7 billion IPO.

While SK Hynix's shares have dropped by approximately 25% in the past two weeks, they're still up 680% in 12 months. The company remains a leading supplier of high-bandwidth memory chips to Nvidia, capitalizing on the global AI boom.

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