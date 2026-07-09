Malaysia and Thailand Forge New Economic Zone Amid Seafood Trade Resolution

Malaysia and Thailand's leaders have resolved a trade dispute involving seafood, with Thailand lifting the import restriction on Malaysian sea bass. Both countries plan to develop a special border economic zone and signed an agricultural cooperation memorandum, amid security concerns in Thailand's southern provinces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Leaders Of Malaysia And Thailand Said On Thursday They Would Work On Developing A Special Border Economic Zone | Updated: 09-07-2026 12:42 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 12:42 IST
Malaysia and Thailand Forge New Economic Zone Amid Seafood Trade Resolution
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Malaysia and Thailand have reached a resolution over a seafood trade dispute that disrupted relations between the neighboring countries. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia and his Thai counterpart, Anutin Charnvirakul, announced the resolution on Thursday. This marks a positive step toward enhancing trade relations.

The leaders agreed to develop a special border economic zone to bolster economic cooperation, and a memorandum of understanding was signed to advance agricultural cooperation. Anwar and Anutin will proceed to open a new border crossing in Kedah, which links to Thailand's immigration complex in Sadao, a strategic move to enhance bilateral ties.

This development comes as both nations strengthen border security following increased violence in Thailand's southern provinces. Two Malaysians were injured in a recent incident in Narathiwat, highlighting the need for reinforced security measures in the region.

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