Malaysia and Thailand Forge New Economic Zone Amid Seafood Trade Resolution
Malaysia and Thailand's leaders have resolved a trade dispute involving seafood, with Thailand lifting the import restriction on Malaysian sea bass. Both countries plan to develop a special border economic zone and signed an agricultural cooperation memorandum, amid security concerns in Thailand's southern provinces.
Malaysia and Thailand have reached a resolution over a seafood trade dispute that disrupted relations between the neighboring countries. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia and his Thai counterpart, Anutin Charnvirakul, announced the resolution on Thursday. This marks a positive step toward enhancing trade relations.
The leaders agreed to develop a special border economic zone to bolster economic cooperation, and a memorandum of understanding was signed to advance agricultural cooperation. Anwar and Anutin will proceed to open a new border crossing in Kedah, which links to Thailand's immigration complex in Sadao, a strategic move to enhance bilateral ties.
This development comes as both nations strengthen border security following increased violence in Thailand's southern provinces. Two Malaysians were injured in a recent incident in Narathiwat, highlighting the need for reinforced security measures in the region.
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