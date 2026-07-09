India and Australia Forge Stronger Economic Ties Amid Global Challenges

India and Australia are cementing their economic partnership, driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, which promises substantial growth in trade, investment, and tourism. Both nations are strategically aligning to address regional and global economic challenges, fostering sustainable development and innovation. Recent investments underscore global confidence in this collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2026 11:49 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 11:49 IST
India and Australia Forge Stronger Economic Ties Amid Global Challenges
Tourism Australia Managing Director Robin Mack (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a move signaling stronger economic collaboration, India and Australia have intensified their bilateral ties, highlighted during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit. His address at the India-Australia CEO Forum is hailed as a crucial step towards regional prosperity and strategic cooperation.

Tourism Australia Managing Director Robin Mack expressed optimism about future economic exchanges, emphasizing the robust growth of tourism from India, which has steadily increased by 10% annually. Mack believes the visit could spotlight new tourism opportunities between the two nations.

Pinnacle Advisors Founder Vidhi Ashik Mody echoed enthusiasm for deepening macroeconomic synergies between these democracies. Mody noted the emerging global dynamics make this an ideal time for collaboration, offering significant potential to strengthen the Indo-Pacific region through enhanced partnership.

The high-profile business congregation underscores India's efforts to bolster partnerships across economic sectors by leveraging strong people-to-people connections and aligned geopolitical interests for sustainable growth.

Modi's engagement with global corporations at the Economic Roadmap Business Reception with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese underscores the importance of strategic economic ties amid global economic challenges.

He underscored that the current global uncertainties, including supply chain disruptions and an energy crisis, necessitate India and Australia reinforcing their partnership. The successful conclusion of the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) has already doubled India-Australia trade, with future cooperation targeted through a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).

AustralianSuper’s recent pledge of 500 million Australian dollars to India's National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) is a prominent testament to flourishing economic confidence, propelling its total investment in India to 3.3 billion Australian dollars.

Highlighting areas for collaboration, Modi encouraged Australian expertise in manufacturing, critical minerals, digital technology, and renewable energy. He stressed enhancing state-province partnerships and direct economic links to tap into localized strengths.

The Prime Minister reiterated India’s ambitious renewable energy targets, welcoming Australian resources to hasten the green transition, leveraging Australia's uranium reserves for nuclear energy expansion.

Highlighting educational collaboration, he praised the expanding presence of Australian universities in India, envisioned to bolster competitiveness through shared research and skill development initiatives.

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