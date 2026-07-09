India's Auto Sector Drives Corporate Revenue Surge in Q1 FY27

India's automobile sector is projected to be a major revenue growth driver, with a 22-24% year-on-year increase in Q1 FY27, according to Crisil. The growth, bolstered by GST-led demand and increased sales, comes amid challenges like supply chain disruptions and elevated input costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 15:08 IST
India's Auto Sector Drives Corporate Revenue Surge in Q1 FY27
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India's automobile sector is on track to significantly boost corporate revenues, achieving a robust 22-24% year-on-year growth in the first quarter of FY27, according to a recent Crisil report. The report highlights the sector as a standout performer during the quarter, contributing substantially to overall corporate revenue, which increased by 11-11.5% year-on-year by June 30, 2026. This growth was recorded despite ongoing challenges such as supply chain disruptions and rising input costs fueled by the West Asia conflict.

The report credits the auto sector's performance to factors such as increased demand driven by GST reforms, thriving sales of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers, along with a notable surge in exports. GST rate reductions of 8-13% played a pivotal role in boosting sales volumes across the sector, the report stated.

Crisil notes that passenger vehicle sales rose 25% year-on-year, while commercial vehicle sales climbed 15%. Additionally, automotive exports increased by an estimated 19-21%, with substantial demand hailing from markets like Japan and Africa. Despite these gains, earnings pressures were evident as the ramifications of the West Asia conflict unfolded in the quarter. Nevertheless, inventory cushions from the previous fiscal quarter helped mitigate immediate cost impacts.

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