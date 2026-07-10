Ukraine Introduces New 2,000-Hryvnia Note Amid War-time Challenges

Ukraine's central bank will release a 2,000-hryvnia bill to ease cash transactions amid war-time disruptions. Set to enter circulation on September 4, the note features poet Vasyl Stus. Central Bank Governor Andriy Pyshnyi states the higher denomination aids in maintaining cash access and controlling inflation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ukraines Central Bank Announced Plans On Friday To Release A New | Updated: 10-07-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 18:37 IST
Ukraine Introduces New 2,000-Hryvnia Note Amid War-time Challenges
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In a bid to alleviate cash transaction struggles amid ongoing war-time inflation, Ukraine's central bank has unveiled plans to introduce a new 2,000-hryvnia banknote, the largest in the country's history, effective September 4.

Featuring a portrait of Soviet-era poet and dissident Vasyl Stus, the new bill aims to ensure ease of access to cash, crucial in frontline regions. Central Bank Governor Andriy Pyshnyi emphasized the evolving economic landscape and the need for a resilient financial system.

As the war with Russia continues to strain Ukraine's economy, with millions displaced and logistics disrupted, the demand for cash remains high. The higher denomination notes are intended to help reduce logistics costs and optimize cash movement.

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