Rutte, Zelenskiy to attend Ukraine 'Coalition of the Willing' meeting, Elysee says

NATO chief Mark Rutte and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will join a "Coalition of the Willing" meeting in Paris to support Ukraine and build on momentum following the NATO summit.

Reuters | Nato Chief Mark Rutte And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Will Join Mondays Coalition Of The Willing Meeting In Paris To Support Ukraine | Updated: 10-07-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 16:30 IST
Rutte, Zelenskiy to attend Ukraine 'Coalition of the Willing' meeting, Elysee says
Mark Rutte
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

NATO ​chief Mark Rutte ​and Ukrainian President ‌Volodymyr Zelenskiy ​will join Monday's "Coalition of the Willing" meeting in ‌Paris to support Ukraine, the French presidency said on Friday. The meeting will be aimed at ‌building on momentum to help Ukraine following ‌the NATO summit earlier this week. The Elysee said that planning was still underway for security ⁠guarantees for ​when a ⁠ceasefire is reached between Ukraine and Russia.

U.S. President ⁠Donald Trump has shown a more favorable stance ​toward Kyiv in its battle against ⁠Russia at recent G7 and NATO summits. Two more countries, ⁠Moldova ​and North Macedonia, have joined the coalition, the Elysee said. EU leaders ⁠Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa are also ⁠set ⁠to attend Monday's meeting, the French presidency said.

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