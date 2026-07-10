Shein Set for Hong Kong IPO Amid Regulatory Approval
Fast-fashion giant Shein aims to go public in Hong Kong, targeting a September or October IPO, after securing approval from the Chinese securities regulator. The company plans to sell up to 8% of its shares, though the actual figure is anticipated to be lower.
Fast-fashion powerhouse Shein is gearing up for a public offering in Hong Kong, potentially in September or October, according to insider information following the company's recent approval by the Chinese securities regulator.
The move marks a significant step for the retailer, aligning with its ambitious growth strategy in the burgeoning Asian markets.
Though Shein has initially positioned to sell up to 8% of its shares, sources indicate the final offering might fall short of this target as external factors play a role in the decision.