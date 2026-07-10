Sky Xu: The Secretive Force Behind Shein's IPO Journey

Shein's CEO, Sky Xu, known for his secretive nature, is set to step into the limelight with the company's Hong Kong IPO. Despite attempts in New York and London, Xu has maintained a low profile, raising concerns among Western partners. His leadership spirit continues to shape Shein's expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sheins Highprofile Stock Market Listing May Force Its Secretive Founder And Ceo | Updated: 10-07-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 20:01 IST
Sky Xu: The Secretive Force Behind Shein's IPO Journey

Shein's enigmatic CEO, Sky Xu, is poised for a significant shift as the company nears its Hong Kong IPO, following unsuccessful bids in New York and London. The fast-fashion titan, founded by Xu in 2012, could see a valuation of up to $50 billion, prompting Xu to emerge from his traditionally secretive profile.

Despite his aversion to interviews and public appearances, Xu has played a crucial, albeit behind-the-scenes, role in steering Shein's growth. His reclusive nature, while practical, has sparked concerns among Western investors and policymakers, due to the scarcity of public information on Shein's leadership.

In a rare public appearance, Xu recently addressed policymakers in Guangdong regarding Shein's supply chain investments. As the company relocates its headquarters to Singapore, Xu's strategy remains cautious, possibly to avoid stricter regulatory scrutiny similar to that faced by Alibaba's Jack Ma in 2020.

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