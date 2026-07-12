India's Power Sector Surges: A Multi-Year Transformation Driven by Renewables

India's power utilities are setting the stage for a transformative multi-year expansion, with a significant emphasis on renewable energy, storage, and thermal capacity. According to a recent report by Equirus, this ambitious capex cycle is expected to see private players experiencing heightened balance sheet leverage until FY30, before stabilizing with the operationalization of new assets.

Torrent Power targets a renewable capacity of 10GW by FY30, alongside an 8.4GW pumped storage pipeline—more than doubling its current operational reach. Similarly, JSW Energy aims to reinvent itself with a 30GW generation capacity and 40GWh of storage as part of its Strategy 3.0 roadmap. Such expansions will inherently drive up the gearing through FY30, and gross block per MW is expected to reach Rs 63mn/MW.

State-owned NTPC, meanwhile, continues its focus on regulated equity, projecting an expansion to 67GW by FY30. This strategic growth comes with leverage comfortably between 3.5-4.0x Net Debt/EBITDA. As Equirus highlights, the pivotal period of 2026-2030 will focus on the timely execution and commissioning of projects, serving as crucial earnings catalysts for the sector's march towards profitability.