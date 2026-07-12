Gulf Conflict Escalates: U.S. and Iran Exchange Blows

Us And Iranian Forces Exchanged Heavy Missile And Drone Strikes With Tehran Targeting Us Facilities In States Across The Gulf On Sunday After Saying It Had Again Closed The Vital Strait Of Hormuz A Series Of Attacks Between The Us And Iran Over The Past Several Days Led President Donald Trump To Declare The End Of A Ceasefire Meant To Halt The Fighting That The Us And Israel Began On February

In a sharp escalation of tensions, the United States and Iran have exchanged missile and drone strikes, targeting strategic locations across the Gulf on Sunday. The conflict, which has seen intense episodes over several days, prompted President Donald Trump to declare an end to a prior ceasefire aimed at de-escalating the situation.

The clashes intensified following incidents involving commercial vessels and Iran's decision to shut the vital Strait of Hormuz, a move that has heightened global economic concerns. The United States’ Central Command contended with Iranian forces by striking over 140 military targets, while Iran continues assertive actions across the region.

The turmoil has led to a marked increase in oil prices, influencing global inflation and posing significant political challenges for the U.S. administration. Diplomatic efforts remain strained as both sides show no signs of backing down amidst the geopolitical turbulence.