Gulf Conflict Escalates: U.S. and Iran Exchange Blows

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran intensified with missile and drone strikes targeting U.S. facilities across the Gulf. After Iran's warning shot, the vital Strait of Hormuz was closed, escalating economic implications globally. Both nations exchanged forefront attacks, threatening diplomatic negotiations and further destabilizing the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us And Iranian Forces Exchanged Heavy Missile And Drone Strikes With Tehran Targeting Us Facilities In States Across The Gulf On Sunday After Saying It Had Again Closed The Vital Strait Of Hormuz A Series Of Attacks Between The Us And Iran Over The Past Several Days Led President Donald Trump To Declare The End Of A Ceasefire Meant To Halt The Fighting That The Us And Israel Began On February | Updated: 12-07-2026 12:16 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 12:16 IST
Gulf Conflict Escalates: U.S. and Iran Exchange Blows
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a sharp escalation of tensions, the United States and Iran have exchanged missile and drone strikes, targeting strategic locations across the Gulf on Sunday. The conflict, which has seen intense episodes over several days, prompted President Donald Trump to declare an end to a prior ceasefire aimed at de-escalating the situation.

The clashes intensified following incidents involving commercial vessels and Iran's decision to shut the vital Strait of Hormuz, a move that has heightened global economic concerns. The United States’ Central Command contended with Iranian forces by striking over 140 military targets, while Iran continues assertive actions across the region.

The turmoil has led to a marked increase in oil prices, influencing global inflation and posing significant political challenges for the U.S. administration. Diplomatic efforts remain strained as both sides show no signs of backing down amidst the geopolitical turbulence.

TRENDING

1
Johor Elections: A Test of Unity for Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition

Johor Elections: A Test of Unity for Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition

Global
2
Apple Sues OpenAI: The Battle for AI Hardware Heats Up

Apple Sues OpenAI: The Battle for AI Hardware Heats Up

Global
3
Trump's Controversial Ousting at the Federal Election Agency

Trump's Controversial Ousting at the Federal Election Agency

Global
4
Controversy Over Trump Administration's Shake-Up of Election Agency

Controversy Over Trump Administration's Shake-Up of Election Agency

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Digital Violence Against Women Emerges as Major Risk to MENAAP's Economic Transformation

OECD Maps Malta's Skills Future with 30 Reforms to Boost Growth, Talent and Investment

The Next Global Health Crisis Is Already Here and It Is Drug-Resistant

AI in African Higher Education: Innovation’s Promise, Inequality’s Warning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026