Transparency Push Amid Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust Controversy: New CEO Role Clarified

In response to allegations of financial misconduct at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the Trust is appointing a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to head its management team. Nripendra Misra, chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee, outlined the role on Sunday, explaining that the new CEO will ensure professional and transparent operations at the temple.

Misra noted that the CEO will operate under the Trust's oversight and manage daily administrative tasks, depending on the delegation of power from the Trust. However, he distanced himself from the selection process, highlighting that a separate three-member committee is handling the recruitment, which will be concluded by mid-July.

Amidst ongoing financial controversies affecting the shrine's reputation, Misra urged responsible media reportage to curb misinformation. As the Supreme Court prepares to hear related petitions, the Trust's efforts to manage the controversy include clarifying CEO responsibilities and setting eligibility criteria for applicants, who must have extensive administrative experience and reside in Ayodhya during their term.