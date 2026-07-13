Gulf Tensions Surge: Markets Tumultuous as Strait Closure Amplifies Inflation Woes

Global markets plummeted on Monday following escalated tensions in the Gulf, with Iran announcing the closure of the critical Strait of Hormuz. This move led to a significant increase in oil prices, sparking renewed concerns about global inflation risks.

The dollar strengthened alongside bond yields as investors anticipated the possibility of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Chair Kevin Warsh's first congressional testimony looms, and inflation numbers for June, set for release, might show a dip in the headline rate due to falling petrol prices, despite the recent uptick in oil costs.

Equity markets brace for the upcoming earnings season, with major banks and companies like Netflix ready to report. Tech remains a sector of interest, although analysts at Citi highlight potential AI-related volatility. Meanwhile, South Korea's semiconductor market sees significant shifts, with potential global ripple effects.