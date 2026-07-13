Navigational Challenges in the Sea of Azov: Impact on Russian Wheat Exports

MOSCOW, July 13 - Shipping operations at the Sea of Azov, a crucial corridor for approximately 25% of Russian wheat exports, faced operational restrictions on Monday due to security concerns. This follows a series of Ukrainian attacks targeting tankers in the region, reportedly shared by three sources with Reuters.

Despite the ongoing security concerns, one of the sources noted that while commercial vessels were permitted to navigate freely within the Sea of Azov, they were restricted from entering or exiting via the strategically important Kerch Strait and the Azov-Don channel. This waterway is pivotal, linking the Don River to the Sea of Azov.

Such restrictions are poised to disrupt the export logistics for Russian wheat, as the navigational blockade hinders access to significant maritime transit routes, impacting the global wheat supply chain.