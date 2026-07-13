Ukrainian Drones: A New Chapter in Maritime Warfare

In a significant escalation in maritime warfare, Ukrainian drones targeted 15 Russian vessels overnight in the Sea of Azov, including seven tankers, according to Ukraine's drone forces commander.

This aggressive tactic marks a new phase in the ongoing conflict, with the commander, Robert Brovdi, revealing that the total number of vessels struck in the past week has risen to 105.

The announcement was made on the Telegram messaging app on Monday, highlighting the increasing role of drone technology in modern warfare.