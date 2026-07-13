FTSE 100 Stays Steady Amid Market Fluctuations

The FTSE 100 saw minimal change, buoyed by rising oil prices bolstering energy stocks, counteracting financial sector declines amid U.S.-Iran military tensions. The index edged up 0.03% to 10499.88, while the FTSE 250 decreased by 0.1%. Investors closely watched geopolitical developments impacting market dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 15:25 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 15:25 IST
FTSE 100 Stays Steady Amid Market Fluctuations
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  • Iran

On Monday, the FTSE 100 experienced minor fluctuations, primarily driven by an increase in oil prices, which provided a much-needed lift to energy stocks. The gains in the energy sector helped offset losses in financial shares, as market participants weighed the implications of renewed military exchanges between the United States and Iran.

At 0927 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 index nudged higher by 0.03%, reaching 10499.88 points. This marginal rise reflects ongoing market sensitivity to geopolitical events and their potential impacts on various sectors within the index.

Meanwhile, the midcap FTSE 250 index saw a decline of 0.1%, painting a broader picture of a market in search of balance amid external pressures. Investors remain vigilant, monitoring the unfolding situation closely to gauge future market directions.

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