EU Bolsters Moldova's Air Defence with €120 Million Aid

The European Union committed €120 million in aid to bolster Moldova's air defence capabilities amid tensions with Russia. The assistance, under the European Peace Facility, aims to support Moldova's Armed Forces. Political power in Moldova fluctuates between pro-European parties and those favoring closer Moscow ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 17:34 IST
EU Bolsters Moldova's Air Defence with €120 Million Aid
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The European Union announced on Monday it will provide €120 million ($137.14 million) to strengthen Moldova's air defence system. The funding is part of an initiative to back the nation's military capabilities.

The aid package, facilitated through the European Peace Facility, aims to enhance the Armed Forces of the Republic of Moldova. The EU's support comes as Moldova continues to navigate political tensions with Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Moldova, bordered by Ukraine and EU-member Romania, experiences ongoing political shifts between factions favoring closer European ties and those seeking improved relations with Moscow.

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