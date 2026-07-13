Oil Prices Surge Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions Over Hormuz

Oil prices rose over 3% following fresh tensions between the United States and Iran, which have led to concerns about disruptions in energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. Strikes have escalated, impacting marine operations and questioning the future of a recent U.S.-Iranian agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 17:23 IST
Oil Prices Surge Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions Over Hormuz
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Oil prices jumped over 3% on Monday as tensions between the United States and Iran resurfaced, affecting energy shipments crucially passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude futures climbed $2.47, settling at $78.48, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude advanced by $2.35 to $73.76 a barrel.

According to UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo, the market is wary about possible disruptions in oil production, highlighted by a potential decrease in tanker movements. The resurgence of U.S.-Iran military actions over the weekend has cast doubt on the stability achieved by a recent interim agreement, especially as Iran's offensive extended to U.S. bases in Kuwait and Bahrain.

As shipping companies adopt a vigilant stance, strait passages have dropped to a five-week low. This volatility throws into question the viability of last month's agreement to reopen Hormuz. Notably, while President Trump confirmed some shipping continuity, Iran maintains its stance on blocking the passage. Meanwhile, pipeline expansions in the Middle East may provide future relief from such disruptions.

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