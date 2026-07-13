Amidst the Currents: China's Cities and Streets Under Water

In an unprecedented event, severe flooding has hit China's northern Hebei and northeastern Liaoning provinces, submerging roads and sweeping away vehicles. Residents can be seen making the best use of the situation, swimming and paddle-boarding along flooded streets, showcasing the gravity of the situation through social media.

The flooding, resulting from the aftermath of Typhoon Bavi, raised water levels to over two meters in Kuancheng county, which houses around 240,000 people. The storm's fierce winds and rains tested the region's resilience and posed heightened flood risks that local authorities are now scrambling to mitigate.

As videos circulate revealing the surreal scenes in these urban areas, emergency measures are being taken. The priority, according to state broadcaster CCTV and local officials, is to ensure resident safety by relocating those affected. In Liaoning, the alert for flash floods remains high, emphasizing the urgency of the situation as additional weather warnings persist.