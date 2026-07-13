Bond Yields Spike Amid Middle East Tensions and Rising Oil Prices

Euro zone bond yields saw a rise as global uncertainties intensified with climbing oil prices and heightened concerns over inflation. The escalation followed heavy missile and drone exchanges between U.S. and Iranian forces, and Iran’s announcement of another closure of the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

The renewed tensions have cast a shadow over an interim agreement reached last month between the U.S. and Iran, aiming to reopen the strait and halt Middle Eastern conflicts after 60 more days of negotiations. Consequently, Germany's 10-year bond yield increased, marking its largest weekly rise since June.

Influenced by the latest hawkish European Central Bank (ECB) signals amid easing energy prices, money markets anticipated further tightening by the ECB. However, experts suggest that any further rate hikes may be limited due to ongoing economic growth constraints.